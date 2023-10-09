49ers treat fans to demolition of Cowboys as Brock Purdy throws 4 touchdown passes

From Brock Purdy’s four touchdown passes to the San Francisco 49ers forcing four turnovers, the team from the Bay Area welcomed the Dallas Cowboys into town Sunday night and tore them to pieces.

San Francisco got started early with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to George Kittle. The two connected again early in the second quarter as Christian McCaffrey punched one in from the goal line to take a 21-7 lead into the half.

The 49ers never looked back from there. Purdy found Kittle two more times and tossed another to fullback Kyle Juszczyk early in the fourth quarter. The high-powered offense made it a long night for Dallas.

San Francisco won the game, 42-10.

Purdy was taken out before the game was over. He was 17-of-24 with 252 passing yards and was only sacked once. Kittle only had three catches on the night – all were for touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk contributed with four catches for 58 yards.

The 49ers’ defense got to Dak Prescott three times and forced him to throw three interceptions. He was 14-of-24 with 153 passing yards. He had a touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin back in the second quarter.

With the victory, the 49ers have won 14 straight regular-season games dating back to last season. Purdy is undefeated in the regular season and the only blemish on his record came in the playoffs.

The 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, who met in the NFC Championship Game last season, are the only two unbeaten teams in the NFL. The two could be undefeated when they meet on Dec. 3. But there’s still a lot of football to be played. However, the 5-0 Niners has a nice ring to it.

Dallas dropped to 3-2 and will stay on the road for a date against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team doesn’t have another divisional matchup until Nov. 5 – against the Eagles.