49ers vet rips lineman for Super Bowl blunder, Eagles’ Jalen Carter says he ‘spoke on my dead teammate’

The Super Bowl loss is obviously still a fresh wound in the Bay Area, but one San Francisco 49ers player might have taken his emotions a bit too far.

Niners offensive lineman Jon Feliciano made mention on X that blame was placed on the wrong lineman when Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones had a free rush on the Niners’ final offensive play in the game. Brock Purdy’s pass was incomplete, so they had to settle for a field goal, and it was not enough.

Jones was lined up against Colton McKivitz, so a user assumed that the free rush was his fault, but Feliciano chimed in.

“I know you know all, so u should know that’s not Colton’s guy….” Feliciano posted.

“So who’s guy was it?” replied another user. “Although not his guy, a quick chop to disrupt his pass rush route could’ve given Purdy just enough time to get a pass off.”

Feliciano, without naming names, threw another teammate under the bus.

“A quick chop is not needed if the guy that was supposed to block him, blocks him,” he wrote.

That “guy” was Spencer Burford, who clearly was not thrilled that he was put on blast roughly 36 hours after the loss.

“Sheesh…I open up my app to this…get well soon bro…,” Burford posted, citing Feliciano’s injury in the big game.

Feliciano was quick to apologize, saying he was “hungover and being a b—-.”

“Im sorry bro. I woke up hungover and being a b—h. In trying to have ones back I hurt u. It’s f-Ed up and I apologize. You got nothing but greatness ahead of you. I’m sorry bro.”

Well, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter caught wind of the post and had his own personal story to tell about Feliciano.

The 49ers took on the Eagles in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game back in Week 13, when Feliciano apparently went far in his trash talk against Carter.

Shortly after winning the national championship with Georgia last year, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car wreck. LeCroy, the driver, had a BAC of 0.197 while traveling at speeds of over 100 mph.

Two months later, it was revealed that Carter was the driver of a vehicle racing LeCroy and Willock.

Feliciano, Carter says, mentioned the incident during their game.

“Same dude who spoke on my dead teammate and the reason I was emotional during our game smh,” Carter wrote on his Instagram story.

Burford told reporters on Tuesday that he and Feliciano discussed the social media discussion and have squashed their short-term beef.

“It was just a miscommunication between us, man,” Burford said, via NBC Sports. “He apologized.”

Carter was charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and racing, and he pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Carter was also ordered to serve 80 hours community service and will have to complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

Willock’s father filed a $40 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Georgia Athletic Association and Carter.

Before joining the Niners before this season, he previously played for the Raiders, Giants and Bills after being drafted out of Miami (FL) in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

