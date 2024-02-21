5 NFL teams whose Super Bowl windows remains open heading into 2024 season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Kansas City Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title this year, cementing their place as a dynasty in the NFL heading into next season.

But other teams who either just missed reaching the Super Bowl in 2023, or fell short of high expectations, are champing at the bit to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season.

Let’s take a look at which teams still have their championship window open despite not winning it all this past season, as we head into the 2024 campaign later in the year.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

This one goes without saying.

The team with the best record in the NFL this past season was the 13-4 Ravens, as MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson led his group to a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. However, they weren’t able to take down the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, with many confused why they abandoned the run game after being the league leader in that category during the regular season.

Nonetheless, the Ravens have a bright future ahead and a definite chance to repeat as AFC North champions with Jackson locked in long-term. He also has a plethora of young, talented options in the pass game including receiver Zay Flowers, who was his top target in his rookie season.

The Ravens’ defense is also packed with stars like Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and Marlon Humphrey to name a few. Justin Madubuike, who had a career-best season in 2023, could also be extended this offseason to shore up the defensive line.

Everything is in place for Baltimore to finally get back into the “Big Game,” something Jackson is only focused on regardless of his individual accolades.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

When you have a quarterback under a rookie contract, especially one that’s a proven winner in his first two seasons in the league, your championship window is wide open.

Brock Purdy would’ve loved to shut everyone up who said he is a game manager in Super Bowl LVIII, but Patrick Mahomes beat him in overtime. Still, through just two seasons after being “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy still has two seasons at a very low price to work with his stars to get back to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers return the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and many other pieces that got them to become NFC champions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense is one of the best in the game, and that shouldn’t change in Purdy’s third season as he’s truly seen it all now in the league.

DETROIT LIONS

Dan Campbell’s squad came into this season looking to win the NFC North. They did just that, but the NFC Championship Game may not have been on the bingo card before 2023 began.

The Lions looked like they were making the Super Bowl this year at halftime during the NFC Championship Game. However, they blew their 24-7 lead to the 49ers.

But we learned the Lions are a great offense that sees offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning to continue his work with players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and of course, quarterback Jared Goff, who is looking to solidify a new contract after 2024.

Aidan Hutchinson is also a game-wrecker on the defensive side, and if Brad Holmes can get Campbell more pieces in the secondary, this group should be a favorite to come out of the NFC next season.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Jalen Hurts & Co. appeared to be on their way back to the Super Bowl after losing to the Chiefs two seasons ago after starting the year 10-0. But it was a total fall from grace, which eventually resulted in a wild-card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Hurts is under contract for next season and beyond, as are other key teammates like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. The Eagles will have to make decisions on the defensive side, with Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham set for free agency. Jason Kelce’s status for 2024 is also up in the air.

However, Nick Sirianni returns as head coach knowing he dropped the ball in the second half. He has new coordinators to work with, and there’s rumors Philly will be on the Derrick Henry hunt this offseason as well.

If the Eagles return to the NFC powerhouse they were at the beginning of the 2023 season, no one would bat an eye because it’s expected at this point.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Yes, those Cowboys who have lived up to the notion they can’t get anything done in the playoffs. Since 1995, the Cowboys have not returned to the Super Bowl despite being one of the best regular-season teams in recent seasons.

That was the case again with a 12-5 regular season record that earned them the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round on their home turf (more on them later).

Unlike these other four teams, though, the championship window for Dallas is closing at the moment, but not in 2024. Quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy have everything to play for, as they both see contracts expiring after the season. CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons would love to get paid their extensions, too.

So, if there was ever a year to truly go all-in and make it work to reach the Super Bowl, it would be 2024 for the Cowboys.

TEAMS WHOSE WINDOWS JUST OPENED

While these five teams are surely expected to be championship contenders like previous seasons, three teams proved they should be in the conversation as well – if not this year then in future seasons.

– Green Bay Packers: The Cheeseheads are forgetting Aaron Rodgers already after what Jordan Love was able to do last season. In the second half, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he took down the Cowboys in his first playoff start. The Packers have their franchise quarterback, speedy receivers on rookie deals, and a defense that proved it can disrupt a pocket. More good things ahead at Lambeau.

– Houston Texans: The AP Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson respectively, sit on a roster hungry to make their mark in the NFL under DeMeco Ryans. One could argue Stroud is among the top five quarterbacks in the NFL right now after his brilliant rookie year. Because of that, the Texans will keep building around their second overall pick, who could lead them deeper in the playoffs next season.

– Miami Dolphins: No, we didn’t forget about one of the most versatile offenses in the NFL, filled with speed from Tyreek Hill to De’Von Achane. But the didn’t make the top five because more was to be desired against good teams this season. Injuries certainly played a factor, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But head coach Mike McDaniel knows his team can score points. It’s about stopping their opponents from doing so in 2024.