76ers announcers pull off ultimate broadcasters jinx before Knicks’ wild comeback: ‘Job done’

The Philadelphia 76ers had a 98% chance of winning Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday night when they were up five with less than a minute to go.

The Philly broadcasters seemingly added two percentage points too soon.

Right after Kyle Lowry knocked down a free throw to make it 101-96 Sixers with 47.3 seconds to go, color commentator Alaa Abdelnaby made the call.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Get me home court advantage by winning one of the two games on the road,” Abdelnaby said after Lowry missed a free throw on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast. “Job done. Let’s head down to the [New Jersey] Turnpike.”

Play-by-play announcer Kate Scott agreed.

“Stay tuned, ‘Post Game Live’ is gonna be fun,” she responded.

KNICKS’ WILD 6-POINT SWING HELPS TEAM TO IMPROBABLE GAME 2 VICTORY OVER 76ERS

It was fun — for the Knicks.

VIEW ON X

After a clutch Jalen Brunson 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two, the 76ers turned the ball over on an inbound pass.

Donte DiVincenzo missed the first shot attempt he had but nailed the second after an offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein, giving the Knicks a 102-101 lead with 13 seconds left.

The three put the Madison Square Garden crowd in a frenzy in maybe its loudest moment since Larry Johnson’s four-point play in 1999.

DiVincenzo’s 3-pointer earned the rare “double-bang” from Mike Breen, who was calling the game for the Knicks’ MSG Network. Scott’s play-by-play was the polar opposite of Breen’s.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was an improbable comeback for New York, which took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Game 3 will be in Philly Thursday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.