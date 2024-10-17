76ers’ Jared McCain hospitalized after scary fall during preseason game

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain was hospitalized on Wednesday night following a scary incident during a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets.

McCain drove to the basket in the fourth quarter and put up a floater. He missed the shot and vied for the offensive rebound when he fell hard onto the court and smacked the back of his head.

The referees immediately stopped the game as McCain writhed in pain.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters McCain was taken to the hospital as he struggled to breathe.

“It was rough,” Nurse said, via ESPN. “He’s going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously, he was having trouble breathing there, maybe got the wind knocked out of him, not sure what was going on there, but never quite seen one like that before, so let’s hope he’s OK and see what the report is from the hospital.”

Philadelphia selected McCain with the No. 16 overall pick out of Duke in June. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Blue Devils.

76ers guard Kelly Oubre believed McCain was going to be fine after the fall.

“He’s fine. It was very scary. He caught himself, luckily,” Oubre said, via Sports Illustrated. “He didn’t fall flat on his back. He’s gonna feel it tomorrow. That’s kinda what we were telling him. He’s just gotta kinda take it easy and make sure he’s 100% for opening night.”

Philadelphia plays its final preseason game on Friday against the Orlando Magic. The season starts Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

