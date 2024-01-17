76ers part owner David Adelman offering reward to catch vandal who drew swastika on Holocaust memorial

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Philadelphia 76ers limited partner David Adelman is taking charge of helping find the vandal that drew a green swastika on a wall at the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the city on Sunday.

Police are currently investigating the matter as a hate crime, calling it a “disgusting act of antisemitism that comes amid a staggering spike in anti-Jewish hatred across Philadelphia and the country more broadly.”

Police responded to the scene around 2:21 p.m., per FOX 29 Philadelphia, where it was concluded the vandal drew the swastika overnight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, Adelman, the grandson of Sam Wasserman, whom the Holocaust memorial is named after, posted a lengthy statement on X to show his support in catching the vandal.

“Unconditional compassion is a core tenant in my life so I am compelled to take action following the antisemitic vandalism that defaced the @Philly Holocaust Memorial Plaza on Sunday,” he began.

“I have spent the last two decades championing the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Plaza and Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation’s mission of educating people on the atrocities of the past, while working toward a future of tolerance and enlightenment. To know that a plaza, that was named for my grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, was vandalized with such hate, proves just how much these types of memorials and educational opportunities are needed and the compassion still lacking in our communities.

PHILADELPHIA VIDEO CAPTURES HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL PLAZA BEING DEFACED WITH SWASTIKA

“This heartbreakingly one of many acts of antisemitism that is part of a staggering spike in anti-Jewish hatred in Philadelphia and across the country. These types of acts are dangerous and will not be tolerated so I am partnering with @PhillyTipLine to offer a reward to anyone that has information that will help us identify the vandal and hold them accountable for their actions. Please call the Citizens Crime Commission tip line 215-546-TIPS (8477).”

Adelman, the CEO of Campus Apartments, is an active member in the Jewish community, serving as the co-founder of Jewish Federation Real Estate as well as co-chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

The Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza was also where Adelman took former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson after the latter posted an antisemitic quote on his Instagram.

Adelman bought a 10% stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, which operates the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center as well as the 76ers.

Adelman hopes his platform can help catch the individual that defiled the memorial, which is the oldest of its kind in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This reprehensible act not only desecrates a symbol of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust but also highlights the disturbing rise in antisemitism plaguing our community,” Anti-Defamation League Philadelphia Regional Director Andrew Goretsky said in a statement on the social media platform X. “We must unite against such hatred, reaffirm out commitment to tolerance, and work collectively to eradicate bigotry.”

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.