76ers writer fired after saying team’s post supporting Israel ‘sucks’

A writer for the Philadelphia 76ers has lost his job after being critical of the team’s post on X, formerly Twitter, showing their support for Israel.

Jackson Frank was hired by PhillyVoice.com last month to begin covering the team in place of Kyle Neubeck.

But with the season just mere weeks away, it looks as if the outlet will need to hire someone else.

“Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today,” PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly told the New York Post in a statement.

The Sixers posted their support for Israel on Sunday.

“We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas. #StandWithIsrael,” the Sixers wrote.

In a screengrab acquired by the Post, Frank quoted the message and wrote that it “sucks.”

“This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always,” Frank wrote.

Frank’s account has since been disabled.

Hamas launched an invasion against Israel on Saturday, and nearly 1,600 people have been killed in the conflict so far, including around 900 people in Israel. Eleven Americans have also been confirmed dead.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says more than 3,700 people in Gaza were wounded by the attacks as of Monday night.

Frank did immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Sixers begin their season on Oct. 28 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fox News’ Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.