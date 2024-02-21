8-year-old boy makes history becoming youngest to defeat grandmaster in chess

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An 8-year-old boy made history on Sunday when he became the youngest person to defeat a grandmaster in classical chess.

Ashwath Kaushik, who was born in India and lives in Singapore, defeated 37-year-old Jacek Stopa, of Poland, at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland.

“It felt really exciting and amazing, and I felt proud of my game and how I played, especially since I was worse at one point but managed to come back from that,” the child told Chess.com.

Ashwath broke the record set last month by Leonard Ivanovic, of Serbia. Leonard defeated 59-year-old grandmaster Milko Popchev. He was the first player under the age of 9 to defeat a grandmaster. On Tuesday, Ashwath was the second. He’s five months younger than Leonard.

According to Chess.com, Ashwath began to make a name for himself when he was just 6 years old. He won triple gold in the under-8 category of the Eastern Asian Youth Championship in 2022. His profile reached new heights when he won the World Under-8 Rapid Championship in 2022.

“Till then we didn’t quite know how he would do at a global level,” Ashwath’s father, Kaushik Sriram, told the website.

Sriram said his son picked up the game at the age of 4, playing against his grandparents. He called his son’s meteoric rise in the game “surreal.”

“It’s surreal as there isn’t really any sports tradition in our families. Every day is a new discovery, and we sometimes stumble in search of the right pathway for him.”

