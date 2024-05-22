‘90 Day Fiancé’ star details scandalous encounter with pro athlete that potentially cost her NYC nanny job

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Reality TV star Stephanie Matto is going viral after sharing the scandalous details of her encounter with a professional athlete, which she suggests might have led to her being fired as the family’s nanny.

Matto, known for her appearance on the hit TLC reality show “90 Day Fiancé,” took to TikTok over the weekend to share the details of her nightmare encounter working as a nanny for a professional athlete while living in New York.

“I’ve never shared this because I actually signed an NDA, but I’m going to try and say this story in a way that gives you guys just enough clues,” Matto says in the video, which has amassed more than 850,000 views on the social media platform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matto, 33, said she was living in New York City at the time and was attending acting school when she decided to apply for a nanny job with what she described as a “high-profile family.” She said the job requirements included picking up the family’s daughter from her private school and someone who was both bilingual and “involved in the arts and who plays piano.”

“I was a perfect candidate for this family, so they immediately hired me. And this job seemed like every other job, very routine.”

She went on to explain that despite the daughter being “super well-behaved,” she found the father to be “strange.”

“This father was a very high-profile person in sports,” Matto said, adding that she did not know who he was until she told her stepfather.

“I did not have much interaction with the father, but once in a while he would come home during my shift and would just hang out with us.”

CELEBRITY CHEF GUY FIERI HITS BACK AT MISCONCEPTION HE’S UNHEALTHY: ‘YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT’

The reality TV star said the athlete soon became “very, very interested” in her life and even complimented her on her appearance.

“I took the compliment, but now looking back on it, I see that this was a red flag,” she said.

The most disturbing detail Matto shared was about a time she was cooking in the family’s kitchen. She said the unnamed athlete came up behind her to reach for something in a drawer and “[pressed] his body against” hers.

Matto, who said she was in her 20s at the time, said she brushed off the encounter until she received a new follower on Instagram. The profile picture was that of a sports team’s logo, one she did not recognize.

“This account that’s following me starts to slide in my DMs and is saying things like, ‘You’re so very beautiful,’ ‘I wish I could get a chance to get to know you,’” she said.

Matto said she eventually linked the professional athlete and the Instagram account together after seeing the pro wear a hat with the same logo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My heart sank into my stomach,” she said.

Later that night, she decided to call out the social media account, saying, “If it is who I think it is, they need to stop.”

Matto said she believed there was only a 1% chance that the account belonged to the famous father, but hours after sending the message, the account was no longer following her. Days later, she also received a text from the family “letting me know that they no longer need my nannying services.”

She would not say for sure if the two incidents were linked or if it was all just a “coincidence.”

In a follow-up video posted Tuesday, Matto said she was “terrified” after a “handful” of users correctly guessed the athlete’s name. She went on to say that while her firing did happen “under suspicious circumstances,” the athlete and his family moved to another state shortly after.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.