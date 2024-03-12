Aaron Jones, Vikings agree to 1-year deal: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly made a major move on Tuesday as one of their rivals, the Green Bay Packers, released one of their best offensive players in recent years.

Star running back Aaron Jones and the Vikings agreed to a one-year deal worth $7 million, the NFL Network reported. Jones was a late release after the Packers reportedly signed a deal with running back Josh Jacobs from the Las Vegas Raiders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones will now have a chance to be a thorn in the side of his former team twice next season.

The one-time Pro Bowler spent seven seasons with the Packers after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of UTEP. He earned his way toward becoming a starter as he showcased his abilities to run and catch the ball, making him a dynamic threat.

He had a career year in 2019 when he led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns on his way to his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He then made the Pro Bowl the next year after eclipsing 1,100 rushing yards and scoring 11 total touchdowns – nine rushing and two receiving.

NFL FREE AGENCY FRENZY: SAQUON BARKLEY, KIRK COUSINS AMONG TOP PLAYERS ALREADY WITH NEW TEAM ON DAY 1

Last season, Jones only played in 11 games. He had 656 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns with 30 catches for 233 yards and a receiving score. The Packers were 9-8 and reached the playoffs.

He will replace Alexander Mattison as the starting running back. The Vikings released Mattison before the free agency period began.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green Bay now appears to be ready and willing to go with Jacobs as the starting running back.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.