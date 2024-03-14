Aaron Rodgers accused of sharing Sandy Hook conspiracies in 2013 amid link to RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback who independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering as a running mate, is accused of sharing Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theories.

A CNN report about Rodgers originated from an alleged conversation more than 10 years ago between reporter Pamela Brown and Rodgers, who played for the Green Bay Packers at the time, at a post-Kentucky Derby party in 2013.

Brown, who co-wrote the piece with Jake Tapper, was introduced to Rodgers, and the quarterback allegedly brought up the school shooting and claimed it was a “government inside job, and the media was ignoring it,” according to the report.

Brown questioned Rodgers about the evidence during the conversation, and he allegedly shared “various theories” that had proven to be baseless, according to the report. The report said Brown “found the encounter disturbing.”

Another source told CNN Rodgers had said “Sandy Hook never happened. … All those children never existed. They were all actors.” The source also claimed Rodgers believed grieving parents were “actors.” The source said the conversation occurred “several years ago.”

A representative for Rodgers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. A rep declined to comment to CNN.

Twenty first-graders and six staff members were killed in the shooting Dec. 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Adam Lanza was identified as the gunman who unleashed the rampage before turning a gun on himself. He also killed his mother, Nancy, at her home.

Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to families of the victims of the shooting for spreading lies about the massacre.

The CNN report came after Kennedy revealed his short list for running mates, which includes Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Kennedy will announce his running mate March 26 in Oakland, California.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

