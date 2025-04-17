Aaron Rodgers addresses ‘bulls—‘ offseason rumors, reveals major factor in decision to play in 2025

Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly addressed the swirling free agency rumors for the first time on Thursday, saying that nothing is off the table for the four-time league MVP.

Rodgers, however, added one caveat that will greatly influence his decision to play in 2025.

Appearing on “ The Pat McAfee Show ” for the first time since the season concluded, Rodgers was asked to clear up many of the rumors that have linked him to several teams, including the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’ll set it all straight,” Rodgers said with a smile. “I’ll set it all straight, I have no problem.”

Rodgers said he spoke with the Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and is in regular contact with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. He also noted that he spoke with Mike Tomlin and even visited the Steelers’ facility in secret.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus is and has been and will continue to be on my personal life… there’s still conversations that are being had.”

Rodgers dismissed the narrative surrounding his next move, saying that length of contract and money are non-issues for him. He also said that what teams decide to do in the draft next week will also have no bearing on his decision.

“I’m not out there putting s— out just to put s— out, that’s just not how I operate. There’s been a lot of people assuming they have information about me – that’s just not true. I’ve been straight up with these teams from the start about where I was at, starting with the money thing.”

What Rodgers does know for sure is that his decision to play will be largely based on where he is in his personal life.

“I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I’ve made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me. And I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention – and have beginning really in January – away from football.

“To make a commitment to a team is a big thing, whether you’re a first-year player or a 20-year vet,” he added.