Aaron Rodgers allegedly tested former teammate on Sept. 11 conspiracy theories: ‘You believe in 9/11?’

DeShone Kizer’s first time meeting Aaron Rodgers was memorable, to say the least.

Kizer was a backup to Rodgers in Green Bay in 2018. His role was to know the playbook, in case something happened to Rodgers.

But the first thing Rodgers tested Kizer on wasn’t the playbook. He quizzed him on the 9/11 attacks.

“[He] shut the door, and the first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was, ‘You believe in 9/11?'” Kizer said. “What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?”

Rodgers replied, “You should read up on that,” according to Kizer.

Despite the weirdness of the initial interaction, Kizer said, it launched their relationship that season.

“Now we start learning about the playbook, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t know where this is going,'” Kizer said. “What it ended up being was a real thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. … We really bonded over that and started sharing some books and talking about some other things. Got into history, and business and finance.”

Kizer was released by the Packers in 2019.