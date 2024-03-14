Aaron Rodgers as potential RFK Jr vice president would mean massive pay cut

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Aaron Rodgers has been among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL since he extended his contract with the Green Bay Packers following the end of his rookie deal.

The total value of Rodgers’ contracts that he agreed to have totaled around $63.5 million, $110 million, $134 million and $150.8 million, according to Spotrac. He restructured his current contract with the New York Jets that earned him a base salary of about $1.8 million in 2023 and $3.1 million in 2024.

But should the impossible happen, Rodgers could be looking at a steep pay cut come Inauguration Day 2025.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running an independent campaign for president, is “considering” the four-time NFL MVP as his potential vice presidential running mate, a campaign rep confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. The New York Times, which first reported the notion, also said Jesse Ventura is on the short list as well.

Rodgers has been an avid supporter of Kennedy over the last year. He appeared to endorse Kennedy’s run for president last April. Should a Kennedy-Rodgers ticket somehow upset the presumptive candidates from the two major parties, President Biden and former President Trump, it would mean less money than Rodgers would receive playing football.

Vice President Harris made about $219,000 as vice president in 2022. She and second gentleman Doug Emhoff reported a combined $456,918 in income when they released their tax returns in April 2023.

For Rodgers, the number would be lower than the $915,000 veteran minimum set for the 2024 season.

Kennedy has not made an official decision on his running mate, and Rodgers hasn’t commented on the potential of joining him on the campaign trail.

Kennedy’s campaign said this month that he has enough signatures to get on the ballot in Nevada. In January, he met the requirement to appear on the Utah ballot. The campaign has also said he’s in line to appear on the ballots in Hawaii and New Hampshire as well.

He has maintained throughout the process that he’s in the election to win and not to disrupt the numbers for either party.

