Aaron Rodgers blasts ‘complete horses–t’ report about communication of hand signals

Green Bay Packers’ rookie receiver Christian Watson missed a signal from Aaron Rodgers last night that may have robbed himself of a touchdown.

Rodgers joked that if the young Watson wants to “catch touchdowns, you run the right routes.”

However, there was a report last week in The Athletic that claimed that Rodgers uses hand signals from years ago that young receivers need to learn on the fly because they aren’t taught them specifically, nor do they have them written down.

Instead, the signals are passed down from player to player, while some coaches are unaware of them, and the players are quizzed every Saturday.

But the four-time MVP said the majority of it is all fraudulent.

“It is by far the dumbest nothingburger article that I have read in the entire season,” Rodgers said on his weekly appearance of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I won’t say in my career, cause last year there was some of the dumbest articles you could possibly imagine. I don’t think you could ever top the COVID toe Wall Street Journal. But this was the dumbest article by far.

“Ninety-five percent of that article is absolute complete horses–t. The other five percent is exaggerated nothingness that, I don’t know. Having guys go through the signals each week and understand what the possible signals could be.”

The report cited former Packers Equanimeous St. Brown, Amari Rodgers, and Kylin Hill who admitted they felt uneasy around Rodgers and had difficulty learning the signals. Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers’ backup, admitted that the signal meetings are uneasy.

“It might be nerve wracking the first time you do it,” Rodgers continued. “But listen, every signal that’s used in a game is probably used in practice that week.

“It’s not like there’s that many signals,” Rodgers continued. “There’s some signals in the two-minute (drill). I think we maybe missed one or two for the entire season. It’s not hard at all. The fact that this is made to be a story, it’s the most ridiculous nothing story that I’ve read the entire year, and that’s saying a lot.”

Green Bay (6-8) is still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite how wild their season has been.

“We’ve just been practicing a little bit better,” Rodgers said after the game. “The energy’s been a little bit better. It’s hard to put your finger on it. We’ve played a couple of teams we should have beat, so that being said, it’s still tough to win in the league.

“And I’ve said it earlier, I think we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody. But when you win a couple in a row, it starts to give you some confidence.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.