Aaron Rodgers dating Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner: report

Perhaps the Green Bay Packers‘ latest hot streak is because of a new fling off the field.

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks’ owner Wes Edens.

The two have been friends for years but have been romantically involved over the last few months, according to SportsGossip.com.

Rodgers, 39, and Edens, 26, were spotted siting next to each other courtside at the Bucks’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 2. The two have sat together in the past.

Edens was reportedly at Lambeau Field Sunday for the Packers’ 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers bought a 1% stake of the Bucks in 2018, and the team won the NBA title in 2021.

The four-time NFL MVP was engaged to Shailene Woodley in 2021, but the two broke it off. He also had been linked to Blu of Earth.