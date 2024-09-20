Aaron Rodgers finally notches Jets milestone in first game at MetLife Stadium since Achilles tear

Aaron Rodgers made it through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but all New York Jets fans were waiting for Thursday night for the team’s home opener because it’s the first time he’s back home since his Achilles tear.

Rodgers infamously didn’t make it through his first series as a Jet last season, tearing his Achilles on the MetLife Stadium turf on just the fourth snap he took with his new team against the Buffalo Bills.

So, Jets fans flocked to MetLife in East Rutherford, New Jersey to see what Rodgers had in store for their Week 3 matchup against their AFC East-rival New England Patriots, and he didn’t disappoint.

Rodgers made it through his first series of the game, but the Jets weren’t able to put points on the board. But after the defense forced a three-and-out on the Patriots‘ first drive, Rodgers made the best of his quick second chance.

Rodgers led his Jets offense 73 yards after the Patriots’ punt on eight plays, taking off 4:13 of clock to cap his first touchdown drive with a screen pass to Allen Lazard, his old Green Bay Packers teammate he’s already found twice this season in pay dirt.

On the Patriots’ 10-yard line, Rodgers was quick off the snap to throw the ball left to Lazard, who had a one-on-one matchup with his defender. Once he made his move, the Patriots’ cornerback missed, as Lazard’s undershirt was ripped from the bottom as he fell into the end zone.

But instead of celebrating by himself, Lazard knew just how much the touchdown meant to Rodgers as he ran up to him to give him the ball.

The rest of Rodgers’ Jets teammates ran up to him and patted his helmet in approval, loving the full-circle moment it was to get that first touchdown football fans in general have been waiting to see at home.

When Rodgers went down last year on this same turf, it was Week 1, and the hype was astronomical for what this Jets team could accomplish. After all, they hadn’t made the playoffs in 12 years – the longest drought in American sports.

The Achilles tear didn’t just bring tons of pain to the organization and its fan base, but there was the thought of Rodgers potentially calling it quits. However, that’s not the way the four-time MVP wanted to go out, and he began working to come back at some point for New York.

The Jets are now 1-1 with Rodgers healthy this season, picking up a victory in Tennessee against the Titans last week.

Jets fans are hoping Rodgers can remain that way for the remainder of the season so he can throw more of those touchdowns at home for many games to come.

