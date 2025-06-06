Aaron Rodgers informs Steelers he will sign with them for 2025 season: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers has made his decision for the 2025 season, as he reportedly informed the Pittsburgh Steelers he will sign with them, per multiple reports.

The veteran quarterback told Pittsburgh that he will fly to them on Friday, where he intends to sign before the team’s minicamp next week, per NFL Network.

Rodgers also plans on participating in minicamp to get accustomed to his new teammates and coaches before preparing on his own for the rest of the summer, the report added.

This offseason, the New York Jets made the decision to move on from Rodgers after a failed two-year tenure with him at the helm. His first season didn’t go according to plan after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1, but a 5-12 record last season wasn’t what anyone at One Jets Drive believed would be the result with a healthy Rodgers under center.

In turn, Rodgers was on the free agent market for any quarterback-needy team. However, the same issue the Jets faced when they were looking to trade for Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers hung over his availability: retirement.

As teams needing a quarterback made moves — the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks were among those in search of a new signal caller — the Steelers remained available by the time of the NFL Draft.

Rodgers and the Steelers had been connected throughout the offseason, being a favorable team with a veteran head coach and a playoff pedigree. Rumors only heated up once the team waited until the sixth round to select Ohio State quarterback Will Howard instead of taking someone like Shedeur Sanders in earlier rounds to potentially be their franchise man.

Head coach Mike Tomlin called his meeting with Rodgers on March 28 “productive,” and NFL Network reported Thursday that “contract parameters have been in place for months.”

Rodgers has noted publicly that he has told teams he will play for $20 million this season. What exactly the Steelers have in those contract parameters remains to be seen.

When he signs, Rodgers will be in charge of Arthur Smith’s offense that won’t feature wide receiver George Pickens in 2025, as he was traded this offseason to the Dallas Cowboys. Pittsburgh, though, reached a deal with the Seahawks to land Pro Bowler D.K. Metcalf to assume that top wide receiver role.

Rodgers will also be working with tight end Pat Freiermuth, receivers Robert Woods and Calvin Austin, and a young, dynamic backfield of Jaylen Warren and third-round pick Kaleb Johnson.

The four-time MVP quarterback did have a strong finish to his 2024 campaign despite dealing with some nagging injuries in the beginning. Through his final 10 games with New York, he threw for 18 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Rodgers will turn 42 years old in December, when he hopes to be in playoff position with his third NFL team over his Hall of Fame career.

