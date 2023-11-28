Aaron Rodgers ‘likes’ former Pro Bowler’s scorching take on sunscreen

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has raised eyebrows with some of the things he has done and the statements he has made in the past and Monday appeared to be no different.

A peek into Rodgers’ likes on X shows he was fond of a take from two-time Pro Bowler Russell Okung, who wrote about a “proud based parent moment.”

“My four year old stopped me asked why other people use sunscreen,” he added. “I looked at him seriously and responded, ‘Corporations push propaganda machines to make the masses believe the sun is bad for them. We have a different view, now let’s go.’”

It was the only post of Okung’s that Rodgers liked, as the retired offensive lineman continued on his path on his opinion about sunscreens.

“Sunlight plays a vital role in human health,” he wrote. “Don’t sunblock your blessings.

“Yes, apply sun liberally,” he continued. “The body’s intelligence is a mystery to science. Health freedom lies in the integrity and intuition which comes from above.”

The Food and Drug Administration recommends people wear a broad spectrum of sunscreen of 15 SPF or higher. The agency also suggests people limit their sun exposure between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and even wear it on cloudy days.

“Skin cancer is on the rise in the U.S. The National Cancer Institute estimates there will be 99,780 new cases of skin melanomas and 7,650 related deaths in 2022,’ the FDA says. “In 2019, there were an estimated 1.3 million people living with melanoma of the skin in the U.S.

“About 4.3 million people are treated for basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, two of the most common types of skin cancer, in the U.S. every year, according to published data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”