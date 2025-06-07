Aaron Rodgers officially signs one-year contract with Steelers worth over $13 million: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers is officially headed to Pittsburgh next season.

The four-time league MVP officially signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday and will address the media on Tuesday for the first time following the team’s first minicamp practice, the Steelers’ senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced on X.

Rodgers, 41, signed a one-year deal worth up to $19.5 million with incentives, which includes a $10 million guarantee, ESPN reported, citing sources.

The news, first reported on Wednesday, ended months of speculation as to whether Rodgers would return for another NFL season or enter retirement after a failed two-year stint with the New York Jets.

Rodgers addressed the rumors about his decision and his time with the Jets, during an appearance on “ The Pat McAfee Show ” in April. He said he had spoken to several teams, including New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, whom he is in regular contact with.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus is and has been and will continue to be on my personal life … there’s still conversations that are being had.”

Ultimately, the veteran NFL quarterback decided Pittsburgh would be where he would play his 21st season.

Rodgers’ arrival solves the Steelers’ quarterback problems – at least for now – after Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both signed with New York Teams. Now Rodgers will battle Mason Rudolph, who signed a two-year contract in March, for the starting position.