Aaron Rodgers provides stance on teammate Haason Reddick’s trade request: ‘We don’t judge him’

Despite not yet playing a snap for the New York Jets and already requesting a trade, Haason Reddick’s teammates have his back.

The edge rusher asked the Jets to trade him on Monday, just months after acquiring him from the Philadelphia Eagles, as the two sides have been unable to agree on a new contract throughout the offseason.

Reddick’s Week 1 status is now officially in question, and there’s not much winning for either side, as Gang Green’s general Joe Douglas released a vehement statement saying the team wouldn’t trade him.

Reddick will turn 30 on Sept. 22, which isn’t exactly the golden age for getting a new deal – but quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he can’t blame Reddick for fighting for what he wants.

“Obviously we’d love for him to be here, but we don’t judge him for trying to do what’s best for him,” he told reporters at training camp on Tuesday.

But, Rodgers did let his teammate know through the grapevine what he feels Reddick should do.

“I think what’s best for him is to be a Jet, because this is going to be a fun ride.”

The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for Reddick. Philadelphia’s compensation could become a second-round pick if Reddick reaches certain playing time thresholds and records at least 10 sacks.

The Jets let edge rusher Bryce Huff walk in free agency, ironically to the Birds, before acquiring Reddick. Reddick finished the 2023 season with 11 sacks in 17 games, while Huff had a team-leading 10 sacks for New York last year.

Reddick’s 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons are the fourth most in the NFL.

It was expected when Reddick got to the tri-state area that the two sides would eventually work something out, but apparently, nothing has progressed with less than four weeks until the season begins.

