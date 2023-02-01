Aaron Rodgers raves about his former offensive coordinator who just took Jets job amid trade rumors

Aaron Rodgers still claims he doesn’t know what he’s doing next season. But one thing is certain. The New York Jets are going after him.

They started by hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

Hackett was fired after 15 games with the Denver Broncos. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator for Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Amid reports Rodgers and the Packers may go their separate ways and the reality that the Jets need a quarterback, it seems to be a good match.

Rodgers has kept tabs on what the Jets have been doing, and it sounds like he’s a fan.

“Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and Megan and the kids,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee, via the Post. “They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.”

The Jets were alive for the postseason up until Week 17. They started off 7-4 but lost their final six games of the season with quarterback Zach Wilson all but proving he just is not the guy.

If the Jets acquire Rodgers, he’d arguably be the best quarterback to ever play for the franchise. And he would instantly make the Jets, who may have the league’s top offensive and defensive rookies in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, a legitimate contender.

Rodgers has two years remaining on his three-year deal worth north of $150 million.