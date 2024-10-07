Aaron Rodgers reveals he’s dealing with injury despite finishing Jets game after awkward hit

New York Jets fans were holding their collective breath when Aaron Rodgers was twisted up during a hit against the Minnesota Vikings, but he somehow came right back out on the field after a penalty let the Jets keep the ball.

While Rodgers finished the game, which was a loss for New York after his third interception of the game ended a potential game-winning drive, he told reporters that he suffered a low ankle sprain on the hit, per NFL Network.

The severity of that sprain is unknown, but it wasn’t painful enough to come out of the game.

Rodgers’ leg bent very awkwardly during the third-down tackle in the third quarter, and he was in clear pain as he was seen crawling on the turf and grabbing at the back of his left leg.

Rodgers was evaluated on the field after the injury, and though he walked off on his own power, it was a ginger walk to the sidelines where the blue medical tent was being set up.

However, Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace was called for roughing the kicker on 4th-and-10, which gave the Jets new life on the drive. So instead of heading into the medical tent, Rodgers asked for his helmet to get back out on the field, and he jogged out there.

Jets fans collectively exhaled as Rodgers led the offense downfield for a successful field goal to bring New York within seven.

The last time the Jets watched Rodgers walk gingerly off the field, he had ruptured his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 last season. So, one can understand the scare he likely caused after that awkward hit.

He would eventually be evaluated in the blue tent, where the Jets training staff determined Rodgers was fine to continue playing.

But heading into next week, Rodgers didn’t walk away from the hit unscathed.

It was a rough game for Rodgers, who threw three interceptions, including a pick-six by Andrew Van Ginkel in the first half. Rodgers finished the game 29-for-54 for 244 yards with touchdown passes to Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson.

