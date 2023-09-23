Aaron Rodgers reveals hilarious message he sent Packers’ Jordan Love after Green Bay beat Bears

Aaron Rodgers may have left Green Bay, but that doesn’t mean he’s not watching the team he spent 18 seasons with.

The star quarterback is currently rehabbing an unfortunate torn Achilles he suffered after just four snaps with the New York Jets, but he’s keeping tabs on the Packers and his successor, quarterback Jordan Love.

Love began his first year as the team’s starter with a commanding win over the Chicago Bears — an NFC North matchup that Rodgers appreciates his former apprentice dominated.

During his time with the Packers, Rodgers was well known for ticking off Bears fans. He was seen yelling, “I still own you!” at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021 when he rushed into the end zone for a touchdown.

So, when Rodgers saw Love went into the Windy City and led the Green Bay offense to a 38-20 win, he told ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he texted Love some praise.

“Congrats for keeping the ownership in place,” Rodgers said. “That was pretty awesome for him.”

Rodgers thrived when he faced the Bears while in Green Bay. He owns a 24-5 career record against Chicago over 29 games in which he threw 64 touchdowns — the most against any franchise the future Hall of Famer has faced over his career to date.

Rodgers threw for 6,965 yards with a 67.29 completion percentage over those games, as well.

Of course, Rodgers wishes he was currently able to pick up some wins with his new Jets teammates, but he’s watching his new apprentice, Zach Wilson, running the offense he was expected to take to the playoffs.

Rodgers told McAfee that he also talks to Wilson all the time.

So, while Rodgers will likely be focused on the Jets getting back to winning against the New England Patriots at home on Sunday, he’ll still have his eye on how Love performs.

Love and the Packers will take on the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field for Green Bay’s home opener on Sunday.