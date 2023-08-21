Aaron Rodgers reveals his Jets quarterback plan for future, including ‘few good years here’

While Aaron Rodgers wants to remain focused on his first season with the New York Jets, it appears the 39-year-old four-time MVP is already looking to the future.

During a recent interview with CBS New York, Rodgers revealed his succession plan at quarterback for the Jets, which doesn’t include a one-and-done 2023 season for him.

“I’d like to be able to play a few good years here and then hand it right back off to Zach [Wilson], and let him go for the next 15,” Rodgers said. “It’d be a really special 18- to 20-year run of great quarterback play.”

Rodgers has previously discussed playing two seasons in a Jets uniform, but fans must love hearing him repeat that he doesn’t want to be a flash in the plan in New York.

And while it’s a bit far-fetched to believe the Jets will see Wilson, their No. 2 overall pick from two years ago, playing 18-plus seasons in a green and white uniform, it does show how much faith Rodgers has in his expected backup.

Wilson hasn’t panned out for the Jets. If he did, the Jets wouldn’t have been aggressive in trying to acquire Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

The BYU product regressed in his second season in 2022 and was benched multiple times by head coach Robert Saleh, creating a quarterback roller coaster.

With Rodgers as a mentor, Wilson seems to already be picking up some of his new teammates’ nuances while continuing to learn the cerebral part of the game.

“I’m very appreciative of him and how much he is willing to help me because he doesn’t need to be that vocal,” Wilson said of Rodgers, per the New York Post. Rodgers has also complimented Wilson in the past.

Jets fans would love if there was a seamless transition at quarterback when Rodgers ends up calling it quits.

For now, though, the Jets couldn’t be happier with the situation they are in, having Rodgers aboard with other free agent additions that have vaulted the team’s expectations to Super Bowl contender.