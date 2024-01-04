Aaron Rodgers ‘was just trying to talk s—‘ when he made Jimmy Kimmel-Epstein link, Pat McAfee says

ESPN host Pat McAfee on Wednesday addressed the controversial remark New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made when he attached late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s name to Jeffrey Epstein’s client list during their program this week.

Rodgers’ remark prompted Kimmel to offer a fiery response and threatened to get lawyers involved.

McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter, equated the comments Rodgers made to “talk s—” and apologized for “being a part of” the drama that came about afterward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I can see why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position, but I think Aaron was just trying to talk s—,” McAfee said. “Now, did it go too far? Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case.

“We obviously don’t like the fact that we’re associated with anything negative ever. We like our show to be an uplifting one. A happy one. A fun one. But it’s because we talk s— and try to make light of everything, some things obviously people get very p—ed off about, especially when they’re that serious of allegations.”

McAfee added, “Hopefully those two will be able to settle this.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIST: DEADLINE FOR ASSOCIATES TO APPEAL UNSEALING HAS PASSED, NAME DROPS COULD BEGIN TODAY

Rodgers’ remark appeared to be just another page in the ongoing feud between the two.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel, whose show runs on ABC, took a shot at Rodgers in March before he was traded to the Jets when he talked about theories of UFOs being shot down in the midst of the Chinese spy balloon scandal.

FROM OUTKICK: VON MILLER DECLINE IS SO OBVIOUS EVEN BILLS ADMIT IT’S TIME DO SOMETHING, MAKE VET A HEALTHY SCRATCH

“Needless to say, all this UFO talk has the tinfoil-hatters going wild, including Green Bay whack Packer Aaron Rodgers, who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’” Kimmel said before leading into a clip where Rodgers made note of potential names of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list being released.

“Might be time to revisit that concussion protocol,” Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel did not appear to be laughing at the jab he took from Rodgers on McAfee’s show and threatened to get lawyers involved if he kept it up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote on X. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.