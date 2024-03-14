Aaron Rodgers was on Costa Rican ayahuasca trip when news of possible VP run broke, Pat McAfee says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Leave it to Pat McAfee to break the whereabouts of Aaron Rodgers when odd news about him broke.

Representatives of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the independent presidential candidate is “considering” Rodgers as his running mate.

Rodgers is reportedly open to the idea, and perhaps he’s imagining what life would be like if he accepted the nod.

McAfee, whose ESPN show Rodgers has become quite a notorious guest on, said Rodgers was in Costa Rica on yet another ayahuasca retreat when the news broke.

“The world found out when that man was in Costa Rica,” McAfee said on his show Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan Poyer posted a photo of himself and Rodgers at Playa Esterillos Este in Costa Rica. Both players have openly discussed their use of the drug, with the quarterback crediting his use of it to his MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

“They are ready to sit with the medicine,” McAfee said.

“They said you don’t necessarily have to go attic and basement if you prepare for this entire thing. To be honest, thank you to Jordan Poyer for documenting this. That was a much nicer setup than whenever I heard these stories of the ayahuasca usage down in Costa Rica.”

Neither Rodgers’ agent nor the Jets immediately responded to a request for comment regarding Rodgers.

Rodgers has been outspoken about his support for Kennedy, even saying he would like to be in a tag-team match with Kennedy as his partner against Dr. Anthony Fauci and “Mr. Pfizer” Travis Kelce. When he dropped that bomb, he referred to RFK Jr. as “my man.”

Last April, Rodgers wrote #kennedy2024″ on his Instagram story, and supported him in another post on what was then Twitter.

Over the summer, when Kennedy and Dr. Peter Hotez exchanged words, Rodgers said Kennedy “would mop this bum.” Hotez, who has long advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine, admitted he is “not as cautious about my diet as I should be,” adding he is a “junk food-aholic,” which is “terrible for my health.”

Rodgers recently called Kennedy’s “State of Our Union” video X, “presidential.”

Kennedy will announce his running mate on March 26. Rodgers played just four snaps last season before rupturing his Achilles.

