Aaron Rodgers will have ‘freedom’ to control Jets offense, OC Nathaniel Hackett says

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to make his highly anticipated regular-season New York Jets debut in September. But in just one month, Rodgers and the Jets will begin working on the offensive system in earnest during training camp.

Nathaniel Hackett, who has familiarity with Rodgers due to their time together with the Packers, will serve as the Jets offensive coordinator. Hackett will be tasked with developing the offensive scheme and calling the plays.

But on Thursday, he revealed that the four-time NFL MVP will be given a considerable amount of “freedom” when it comes to the team’s offense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think there’s going to be some freedom with Aaron, and as we moved forward in the Green Bay system, there was definitely more freedom as we went,” Hackett told Peter Schrager on “The Season” podcast.

AARON RODGERS CALLS FOR ACCEPTANCE OF PSYCHEDELICS, SAYS ‘HUNDREDS’ OF PLAYERS HAVE ASKED HIM ABOUT AYAHUASCA

Hackett added that he is building the Jets’ overall offensive philosophy with Rodgers in mind.

“We’re just going to continue that because you’ve got to take advantage of a guy like Aaron that is so smart and understands it. So, [we’re] trying to build this thing for him and build it so that when he sees certain things, he can do all kinds of stuff and put us in the best position possible.”

Hackett had a three-year stint with the Packers from 2019 to 2021. He then departed to taking the head coaching job with the Denver Broncos. His run in the Mile High City was short-lived due to the Broncos’ disappointing start to the season, and he was fired after 15 games.

But the Rodgers-Hackett duo is much more of a proven commodity. Rodgers racked up 12,416 passing yards and 111 touchdowns when he was paired with Hackett in Green Bay.

“I just want to see Aaron play some of the best football he’s ever played in his career,” Hackett told Schrager. “That was something that was so fun to be a part of when we were at Green Bay, and I want to see him get to where he wants to be, accomplish what he wants to accomplish.”

Rodgers will attempt to live up to some lofty expectations in a significantly larger media market. Once Rodgers arrival became official, the Jets were instantly thrust into the group of potential Super Bowl contenders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets currently have the seventh-best odds to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.