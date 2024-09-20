Acting Secret Service director pressed on Trump’s potential appearance at Alabama-Georgia game

Despite two assassination attempts in the last two months, former President Trump is not shying away from large crowds. In fact, he may soon gather with his largest crowd since his 2017 inauguration.

Trump, the Republican nominee for a third consecutive presidential election, has said he will appear in Tuscaloosa Sept. 28 for Alabama’s conference rivalry matchup with Georgia in a rematch of last year’s SEC championship.

Bryant-Denny Stadium, the home of the Crimson Tide, has a capacity of over 100,000, which will likely prompt a heavy security presence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Asked if “those types of events are particularly concerning, given (there) could be around tens if not hundreds of thousands of people,” acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe wasn’t interested in discussing Trump’s potential appearance at the game.

“I’m not going to comment on protectee schedules,” Rowe told reporters Friday.

However, it does seem he has faith in his team to keep Trump safe.

ARCH MANNING NAMED TEXAS’ STARTING QB, COACH STEVE SARKISIAN ANNOUNCES

“What I’ll tell you is that each event is complex, and each advance is different,” Rowe said. “And those advance teams, they know what they have to do to make a secure environment for our protectees.”

Trump has literally been in a direct line of fire recently and was clipped by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13. Earlier this month, he wasn’t even safe in the comfort of his own golf course in West Palm Beach. A man with a gun was hiding on the course before being apprehended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Trump tailgated with fans and attended the Iowa-Iowa State game. He was spotted flipping burgers at a tailgate with some fans, and, upon entering the stadium, a large crowd gathered around him for some raucous “USA” chants.

He also attended last year’s South Carolina-Clemson contest.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.