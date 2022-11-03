Adam Zimmer’s sister remembers her brother in emotional Instagram post

Corri Zimmer White, the sister of late former NFL coach Adam Zimmer, took to Instagram in remembrance of her brother just one day after his sudden death.

On Nov. 1, Zimmer White announced the death of her 38-year-old brother on Instagram. Zimmer was the former co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings and was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst.

On Wednesday, Zimmer White posted a photo collage of her and her brother on an Instagram story with an emotional caption that reads, “My heart [is] physically hurting so bad. How can one family handle so much pain? I miss you so much my big brother.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In Tuesday’s Instagram post in which Zimmer White confirmed her brother’s death, she wrote that his death happened “unexpectedly.”

ADAM ZIMMER, SON OF FORMER VIKINGS COACH MIKE ZIMMER, DEAD AT 38

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly,” she wrote in an emotional post.

“I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken. My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask,” she continued.

“Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him. In the last year he told me countless times how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me,” she wrote.

“Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this. Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don’t let us lose faith. Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay,” Zimmer White continued.

Zimmer’s NFL coaching career began in 2006. He was the New Orleans Saints‘ assistant linebackers coach and later joined the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff.

He was then named the assistant defensive backs coach for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013.

Zimmer joined the Bengals staff for his second stint with the team this year after coaching with the Minnesota Vikings under his father, Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings parted ways with Mike Zimmer at the end of the 2021 season.

The Bengals lost to the Browns on Monday night in Cleveland with Zimmer working remotely, according to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hennepin County medical examiner will determine a cause of death and make an official identification.