Adidas deletes X post criticizing Nike partner Kevin Durant that was ‘meant’ for ‘burner account’

Kevin Durant is one of three athletes, along with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, who have a lifetime contract with Nike.

So, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a bold statement when he said he wanted to see Durant rock Edwards’ signature shoe.

Edwards is an Adidas partner.

Durant caught wind of Edwards’ wish and laughed it off.

“Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers,” Durant posted on X, formerly Twitter, Friday.

Durant is never one to shy away from a little social media beef, and he got a harsh response from Adidas.

In a since-deleted post, Adidas responded to the 35-year-old Durant with, “u dusty bouta retire soon anyway.”

The post was taken down quickly, but the brand made light of the situation.

“meant to send that from the burner account…” Adidas said in a post that remained active at the time of publication.

Adidas has not responded to a request for comment.

Durant, a 13-time All-Star, inked his deal with Nike in April.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said in a release. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. In 2015, Durant was making roughly $30 million from Nike, according to Bleacher Report. James’ lifetime deal is reported to be worth around $1 billion.

