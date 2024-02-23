Adrian Peterson threatens legal action after his memorabilia was allegedly sold without his permission

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Several trophies that Adrian Peterson won in his illustrious career were auctioned off, but apparently without his permission.

The Minnesota Vikings legend said he hired a company, Texmax Auctions, to clear out his storage units, but then put the items up for sale “despite clear instructions to leave any personal items untouched.”

The items being listed for auction led to rumors that Peterson was going broke, despite making over $50 million guaranteed in his career. That speculation led to Peterson clearing the air in an Instagram post.

“I want to clarify recent rumors and media reports: An estate sale company, without my authorization, included some of my trophies in a sale, despite clear instructions to leave personal items untouched,” Peterson said. “I did not authorize the sale of any of my trophies, and I will be taking legal action. Trusting this company without supervision was my mistake. I allowed them to go into several of our storage units, with clear instructions. They clearly did something unlawful.

“I want to emphasize that I am financially stable, and would never sell off my hard-earned trophies. And if I was gonna sell them, I know people that I can sell them to. I wouldn’t go online and sell my personal items, so let that sink in.”

Peterson also criticized members of the media, “a lot” of which have his phone number, he said.

“But it is what it is, I just wanted to address this and put it in my own words, because people have been texting me here the past hour. It’s all good. I’m finna go upstairs and continue to praise God. I’m not gonna let the devil win. God bless.”

Peterson is one of six players to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season – he was eight yards from breaking Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards.

He was the seventh pick out of Oklahoma in the 2007 NFL Draft and was a four-time First-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. He led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2015 after his return from a torn ACL – that was the third and final time he had the most rushing yards in a single season.

Peterson retired with 14,918 yards on the ground, scoring 126 total touchdowns.

