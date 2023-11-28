AEW agreed to hasten All In setup for Taylor Swift’s 2024 tour dates, Tony Khan says

Taylor Swift will be taking the Eras Tour overseas next year, and it appears it will come into conflict with All Elite Wrestling’s premier pay-per-view All In as it makes its way to Wembley Stadium in August.

The Tony Khan-led wrestling promotion is set to hold All In on Aug. 25 while Swift is set to perform on Aug. 16-17 and 19-20. Khan told The Daily Mail in a recent interview he agreed to speed up the installation of the pay-per-view set so Swift can play more dates at Wembley.

“The load-in is a very different schedule than what we had last year,” he told the outlet. “If you look at the calendar of Wembley Stadium events for August of 2024, you’ll see that scheduled ahead of us is Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift being scheduled at Wembley Stadium ahead of AEW is a big deal.

Khan said Wembley officials came to them with the predicament and while it’s “costly and very challenging,” he said AEW wanted to help out the stadium.

“And I think there’s so many great Taylor Swift fans and Wembley’s been great to us. We have a great relationship and it’s going to cost more, and we will double our efforts and hopefully score points with a lot of great fans and a great community of Taylor Swift fans.

RONDA ROUSEY MAKES SURPRISE RING OF HONOR APPEARANCE

“So, if we can make more Taylor Swift shows in London possible by speeding up our load-in and I pay a little bit extra to do so, but we still have a great event at Wembley. Everybody wins. And I’m not going to get crushed or killed in the process, so I’m fine with that. And I think a little bit of extra money and a little bit of extra human power getting the show put on, it’s worth it.”

Khan hoped that it would be “good karma” for him and AEW if they do the favor for Swift and even joked about getting Travis Kelce in the ring for the match.

For now, AEW will hope to compound its success from this year’s show. All In hosted more than 72,000 people, according to the UK’s turnstile attendance.