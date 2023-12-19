AEW star CJ Perry needs surgery to treat serious infection as she’s spent over 50 hours in hospital

All Elite Wrestling star C.J. Perry revealed on social media she was dealing with a serious infection and will need to undergo surgery.

Perry wrote on X on Saturday she was forced to miss Collision because of her situation. She released pictures of her swollen middle finger and a rash on her arm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares,” she wrote. “The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client @AndradeElIdolo on #AEWCollision & #AEWContinentalClassic.”

On Monday, she revealed she will need surgery.

VIEW POST ON X.

“I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all,” she wrote.

RISING WWE NXT STAR KELANI JORDAN TALKS ‘CRAZY’ JOURNEY FROM GYMNASTICS STARDOM TO SQUARED CIRCLE

She also missed a show for the Mexican wrestling promotion, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), on Sunday.

Perry’s husband, fellow AEW wrestler Miro, posted a photo of Perry on his Instagram Stories. Perry was seen in a hospital bed getting ready for surgery.

The pro wrestling world sent their prayers and well wishes to Perry and hoped for a speedy recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry debut in All Elite Wrestling in September when she saved Miro from an attack. She also manages Andrade. She previously performed in WWE from 2013 to 2011.