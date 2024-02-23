AEW star Sting reveals father’s death in passionate promo ahead of final match: ‘A hero to me’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Sting, a pro wrestling legend whose career spans World Championship Wrestling, WWE, TNA Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling, is weeks away from putting on the final match of his illustrious career.

The superstar, whose real name is Steve Borden, will team with Darby Allin to take on the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, at All Elite Wrestling’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 3.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Wednesday’s episode of “AEW: Dynamite,” Sting cut a passionate promo revealing the death of his father and how it has made him think about his own mortality.

“Family is all that matters,” Sting started. “Strikes a nerve right now, too, because in all the years I’ve been a pro wrestler, no one’s ever messed with my own flesh and blood until you, Bucks.

“Lots going on in my personal life in the last couple weeks. This (he holds up a picture), the Bucks and only seven days ago or so, another family member of mine, my father, passed away. He was like, a hero to me. He taught me right.

MLW STAR RICKEY SHANE PAGE DELIGHTS IN SUCCESS OF AEW STARS SWERVE STRICKLAND, MJF

“Makes me think a lot about my own mortality. I used to think I was so invincible. Sometimes I do feel that way still. But time catches up – catches up with everyone. And it caught me for sure. I know that, truly, I am not invincible but one thing that I do know; everything that I have left in me, I’m bringing to Revolution and it’s going to meet you face-to-face, you Bucks.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

“You have a fight on your hands. The fight of your life.”

Sting and Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks in a tornado tag match.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 64-year-old announced in October he would retire from in-ring competition with the final match being at Revolution.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.