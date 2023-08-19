AEW tag team champ Cash Wheeler arrested in Florida for aggravated assault with firearm, county records show

All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Daniel “Cash” Wheeler was arrested in Florida, Orange County records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel showed.

The 36-year-old Wheeler was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to county records.

AEW issued a statement shortly after learning of Wheeler’s arrest saying, “we are closely monitoring the situation” and adding that the professional wrestler “is fully cooperating with local authorities,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The arrest warrant was issued on July 28, and he then pled not guilty on August 3.

Wheeler and Dax Harwood are the current AEW tag-team champions — FTR.

The duo made an appearance earlier this week at Dynamite in Nashville, just days before Wheeler’s arrest. They are scheduled to defend the World Tag Team Championship against Matt and Nick Jackson of the “Young Bucks” on August 23.

The upcoming pay-per-view event is expected to draw a record-setting audience in London.

Wheeler, along with Hardwood, recently inked a new long-term contract with AEW amid possible interest from their former professional wrestling promotion, WWE.

Wheeler and Hardwood competed in WWE as “The Revival” under the names Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson.

According to Pro wrestling news in the Wrestling Observer, at a hearing held on Friday, state prosecutors reportedly said that Wheeler’s arrested appeared to be connected to a “road rage-type incident.”

At some point during the unspecified incident, Wheeler “allegedly flashed a handgun at the alleged victim.”