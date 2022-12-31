After a six consecutive loss, Tennessee Titans improbable season-long trend continues

The injuries for the Tennessee Titans continued to pile up in the second half of the season and the team suffered their sixth straight loss on Thursday night.

The Cowboys beat the Titans 27-13 which marked the seventh time Tennessee has been defeated by a team with a winning record this season.

But it’s not all bad news for the Titans, who remaining alive in the race for the AFC South title.

The Week 18 game against the Jaguars will determine which team wins the division and clinches a home playoff game.

Tennessee has compiled a 7-9 record through 16 games, but all seven of those wins have come against teams with records of .500 or below.

The team with current best record who the Titans have prevailed against this year is the Washington Commanders who are 7-7-1. But, entering their Week 5 matchup with the Titans, the Commanders had a 1-3 record.

Since Tennessee’s Week 17 did not have any playoff implications, the team decided to sit several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry.

Joshua Dobbs also got his first career NFL start, while third-round draft pick Malik Willis served as the backup.

Throughout the first three quarters of the game, Titans were able to be competitive, partially due to a pair of interceptions by Cowboy’s quarterback Dak Prescott.

It remains unclear if Vrabel will decide to go with Willis as the starter next week or if he will give the rookie another chance in the pivotal game.

The Titans will have a tough test against if they want to claim the division crown. The Jaguars (7-8) have won three straight heading into their Week 17 game against the Texans.