Air Force QB tosses record-breaking touchdown pass against Navy; Falcons remain undefeated

The Air Force Falcons are in the midst of an undefeated season. And Saturday’s win over the Navy Midshipmen will likely be remembered for some time.

In the second quarter, Air Force wide receiver Dane Kinamon hauled in a pass from quarterback Zac Larrier and sprinted into the end zone.

The play went 94 yards, the longest passing play in Air Force football history.

Air Force typically is a run-heavy offense and entered the game as one of the lowest-ranked teams in passing yardage per game. Navy football also frequently features the triple option offense, which limits passing plays.

The impressive scoring play was also the longest play from scrimmage ever at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Entering the game, Larrier had 20 completions for 468 yards on the season. He also had four passing touchdowns, which made Saturday’s feat even more unexpected.

The touchdown gave the No. 22 Falcons a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, and they increased that lead to 10-0 in the third quarter en route to a 17-6 victory.

The win over the Midshipmen improved the Falcons to 7-0.

Air Force ended Saturday’s game with more passing yards (151) than rushing yards (137) yards, and Navy was sluggish on offense, producing 124 total yards.

The Falcons play on the road again next week against the Colorado State Rams, and the Midshipmen have a bye.