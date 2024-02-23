Alabama basketball player appears to throw elbow at Florida opponent while fighting for loose ball

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Alabama Crimson Tide-Florida Gators rivalry in the SEC is mostly known for the two teams duking it out on the football field instead of the basketball court.

However, Wednesday’s matchup appeared to be more fit for the Octagon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Crimson Tide forward Mohamad Wague appeared to elbow Gators center Alex Condon as the Florida player dove for a loose ball in the first half. Condon appeared to hold his head in pain.

A foul was called, but it was on Condon.

The situation would not escalate from there. Condon scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds with three assists. Wague had a rebound in three minutes of play.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

Alabama won the game 98-93 in overtime.

FORMER COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACH SETH GREENBERG ON DISTRACTIONS TODAY’S PLAYERS FACE, FINAL FOUR FAVORITES

Florida head coach Todd Golden did not directly address the play but did not appear to be too happy with the officiating in their five-point loss to the Crimson Tide.

“There were some 50–50 things down the stretch that didn’t go our way,” he said, via the Gainesville Sun. “… But in a tight game like that, there’s going to be some situations like that that you’ve got to power through.”

Alabama’s win is sure to build momentum for the No. 13-ranked team in the country. However, the close victory even left Alabama head coach Nate Oats surprised.

“We’re figuring out ways to win games,” Oats said. “If you’re going to win league championships, which we’re obviously in the hunt for with five games left, these are the games that you’ve got to figure out ways to win when you don’t play well.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alabama is 19-7 on the season and 11-2 in SEC play. Florida is 18-8 on the season and 8-5 against SEC opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.