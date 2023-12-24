Alabama offensive lineman arrested for allegedly knowingly spreading STD: report

An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested for allegedly knowingly spreading an STD.

Elijah Pritchett, an offensive lineman, was put into custody on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, AL.com says.

Pritchett, 19, was released on a $500 bond after a report had been filed against him on December 13.

AL.com says a warrant was obtained under state code that reads: “Any person afflicted with a sexually transmitted disease who shall knowingly transmit, or assume the risk of transmitting, or do any act which will probably or likely transmit such disease to another person.”

The charge is a Class C misdemeanor in the state of Alabama – Pritchett could spend three months in jail or pay fines up to $500.

Neither the Tuscaloosa Police Department nor the University of Alabama immediately responded to emails on Saturday afternoon.

He had split time with Kadyn Proctor on the left side earlier in the season, but Proctor wound up garnering more snaps and has been the mainstay in recent weeks.

Pritchett did not record an offensive snap in the SEC title game against Georgia, which effectively clinched them a College Football Playoff spot. Roughly two weeks later, Pritchett said he would enter the transfer portal, but he pulled an about-face.

“Transferring is not in my best interest. I apologize for any and all inconveniences. I’m 100% locked in. Roll Tide!” said to On3.

Pritchett returned to Bama practice on December 16 to gear up for their Rose Bowl matchup against No. 1 Michigan in the CFP. The Tide is ranked No. 4.

Pritchett was a five-star recruit and the fifth-ranked offensive lineman for the Class of 2022. He red-shirted after playing in just two games last season.

