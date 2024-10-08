Alabama star pushes Vandy QB’s head into ground during upset loss, issues apology

Alabama Crimson Tide star Malachi Moore let his emotions get the best of him late in the team’s devastating loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night.

Moore was seen inexplicably shoving Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s head into the ground and later kicking the football in frustration. He earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his latter actions.

Alabama lost the game 40-35 and suffered one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

While Moore received criticism on social media, he offered an apology on Monday.

“I was completely out of line. I let the emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team. As a two-time captain and a fifth-year player, I understand the standard that we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner.

“I came back this season to represent myself, this team and this university, because it means something to me. I am blessed to be able to wear the ‘A’ on my chest, and I know all that comes with the responsibility of representing this program. I will do better to uphold the Alabama standard moving forward, and I will continue to work and improve while conducting myself in a first-class manner.”

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said the issue was handled without clarifying.

“We’ve have handled it, and I’m just going to say this about Malachi,” he said, via On3 Sports. “What he did, he has gone above and in taking ownership in it. This is pretty much immediately after the game to this morning, things that are all prompted by him, but also part of just our conversation.”

