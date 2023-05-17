Alabama youth baseball coach, umpire get into fight during game

A youth baseball coach and an umpire had to be separated during a game Saturday in Alabama.

According to a post on Facebook, the ruckus was between a base umpire and a coach of the DC Patriots of Grand Slam Sports Tournaments.

The DC Patriots are an 11 and under team in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to Grand Slam’s site.

The video of the incident does not show what sparked the fight, but viewers are immediately met with the coach and umpire in a screaming match near the pitcher’s mound.

The two appear the make contact with one another, and then the umpire wraps the coach with his arms. The home plate umpire then tries to separate his partner from the coach, and the two fall to the dirt.

Coaches from both sides ran onto the field to break things up, and several children appeared confused as to what to do.

“Our players had to run for the field. Absolutely unacceptable!” Sheri Powers said in her post on Facebook.

Calera Police are conducting an investigation, AL.com reported.

The coach and umpire have not been identified.

According to the site, the DC Dragons were playing in a Mother’s Day tournament at Eagle Park in Calera Saturday where they placed first by going 2-0 with a nine-run differential.

They are scheduled to play in a tournament Saturday in Tuscaloosa.