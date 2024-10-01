Alabama’s breakout star Ryan Williams leaves tennis legend impressed

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams impressed the nation when he caught six passes for 177 yards and a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Williams’ clutch 75-yard touchdown catch put the Crimson Tide up a score with 2:18 left in the game. Alabama won 41-34. The 17-year-old left a lasting impression on tennis legend Serena Williams.

“Honestly this is pretty impressive from my 17year old cousin ha go Cuz!” she wrote on X.

The youngster explained what he saw when he caught Jalen Milroe’s pass in traffic and the move he put on the Georgia defenders that were around him.

“I did a spin move, and it was like in slow motion,” he said Saturday night. “It looked faster on the screen.”

The Mobile, Alabama, native has played in each of Alabama’s first four games of the season. He has 16 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns. He’s leading the nation with 28.9 yards per catch as the Crimson Tide were boosted to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

“Man, he’s a weapon out there,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “And he’s doing it both through the air and with his feet. He’s tough to gameplan against when you’re on the other side.”

Alabama will hit the road on Saturday for an SEC matchup against Vanderbilt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

