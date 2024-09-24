Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer remarks on Trump possibly appearing at game vs Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are set for a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday night with popular figures, including former President Donald Trump, possibly being in attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who has guided the Crimson Tide to the No. 4 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, was asked about Trump possibly attending the game and the impact it would have.

“I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot of celebrity-type people here – people that want to come be a part of what’s happening on gameday,” DeBoer said, via AL.com. “Everyone’s watching. It’ll be great to have everyone who wants to come watch be here.

“For us, I told the guys this, with ‘Gameday’ and everything coming here as well, for the guys, try to take as much off of their plate other than maybe a few extra interviews toward the end of the week. The main thing is they get prepared to play the best football game that they’ve played this year. I’ve always challenged them to play the best football game they’ve ever played in their career. That’s what matters when it comes down to what we can control.

“But yeah, it is kinda cool we have a lot of people who want to come be a part of the atmosphere and add to the excitement and energy the game will bring.”

Trump is likely to appear at the game, and it will come with increased security in Tuscaloosa. The former president, who is the Republican nominee for president for the third time, has faced two assassination attempts over the last two months.

When asked if “those types of events are particularly concerning, given (there) could be around tens if not hundreds of thousands of people,” acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe was not interested in discussing Trump’s potential appearance at the game.

“I’m not going to comment on protectee schedules,” Rowe told reporters Friday.

