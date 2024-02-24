Alabama’s Mohamed Wague suspended for elbowing opponent in head

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mohamed Wague was suspended one game for elbowing Florida center Alex Condon in the back of the head during their matchup, the SEC announced Thursday.

The SEC said it reviewed the video of the incident between Wague and Condon. The two players were diving for a loose ball during their matchup Wednesday night. A video that circulated across social media showed Wague elbowing Condon in the head as the play was over. However, officials missed it, and Condon was called for a foul on the play.

“After video review in the conference office, it was determined that Wague committed the fighting act of striking Florida’s Alex Condon in the back of the head with his elbow/forearm with 9:25 remaining to play in the first half of Wednesday’s game,” the league said.

Wague will miss Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

“NCAA rules require a suspension for the next regular-season game when a player commits an act of fighting defined as ‘a confrontation involving one or more players, coaches or other team personnel wherein (but not limited to) a fist, hand, arm, foot, knee or leg is used to combatively strike the other individual,’” the SEC added.

Wague averages 4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

“We received the discipline for Mo from the SEC and agree with the suspension,” Crimson tide coach Nate Oats said. “After reviewing the film, the penalty is understandable and appropriate.”

Alabama is ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

