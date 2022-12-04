Alabama’s Nick Saban makes case for College Football Playoff selection

Alabama was ranked No. 6 going into the College Football Playoff selection day Sunday and will need some serious love from the committee to be one of the final four teams.

No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC both lost in their conference championship games. Their losses open the door for No. 5 Ohio State to get into the playoff. Alabama coach Nick Saban believes the Crimson Tide have a path to the playoff, despite not playing in a championship game.

Saban said their two losses came against top 10 teams and added the Crimson Tide have “played well down the stretch.”

“We lost two games on the road to one top-five team, one top-10 team on the last play of the game,” Saban said on ESPN’s “The College Football Show.” “But now that [Young is] healthier and he’s able to practice, I think we’re a different team, and I think you should look at the circumstances around a two-loss team versus a one-loss team and how are they playing at the end of the season? How are they playing at the present?”

Saban said the committee should ask themselves one question to determine whether Alabama gets in.

“I guess I would ask the question: If we played these teams in question, would we be underdogs in the game or not?” he said. “That should answer everybody’s questions relative to who the best teams are at present. That’s how this should play out.”

A two-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff.