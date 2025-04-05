Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record

Wayne Gretzky, finally, has company.

Gretzky became the NHL’s all-time goalscorer back on March 23, 1994, when he surpassed Gordie Howe with his 802nd career goal.

Now, 31 years later, someone is beside him, as Alex Ovechkin tied Gretzky’s record on Friday night.

Ovechkin entered the game needing two to tie and three to become the new goals king – he lit the lamp just four minutes into the game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Just over five minutes into the third period, the Capitals went on the power play; an obvious on-ice scenario for Ovechkin, and he took advantage. He took a pass and squeaked it by Spencer Knight.

All the Capitals came onto the ice as Ovechkin got a loud, long ovation.

Gretzky was in the building to begin his trek of following Ovechkin along the way – but he won’t be following for much longer. At the time of publishing, there were still over 13 minutes left in the game.

Ovechkin was drafted with the first overall pick to Washington in 2004, but because of the lockout, his debut was postponed a year.

Well, he’s made up for lost time. And this is not a sense of stat-compiling either, as Ovi looks to still be in his prime. In his 20th NHL season, the record-tying goal was Ovechkin’s 41st goal of the year, which ranks third in the NHL behind only Leon Draisaitl and William Nylander.

This is the 14th time Ovechkin has scored 40 goals in his career – had the league not locked out again in 2012-13, he’d probably have 15 such seasons (although, he did lead the league that year with 32 goals). He’s led the NHL in goals nine times.

What’s even more impressive is that Ovechkin missed nearly two months of this season with a broken leg.

Ovechkin looked to be slowing down just a tad last season, scoring “only” 31 goals in 79 games. But perhaps he got some juice, knowing he could break the record this season.

Oh, and while Ovechkin is breaking records, the Capitals are Stanley Cup contenders – their 105 points are the second-most in the NHL.

The good news for Gretzky is that if you take away all 894 of his goals, he still has the most points in NHL history.

