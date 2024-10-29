Alex Rodriguez has ‘good news’ for Yankees as Dodgers on brink of World Series title

Alex Rodriguez had advice for the New York Yankees before Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as the National League’s best team looks to close it out.

The Dodgers are one game away from a World Series title and can pull it off in the Bronx on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET, and fans can watch on FOX.

Rodriguez, an analyst for FOX Sports, appeared on “Fox & Friends” hours before the game and said it is just one game at a time from here on out and noted the Yankees have pulled off four-game winning streaks multiple times this season.

“Well, I think you have to kind of break it down to like, can you win one game? And it starts with one pitch,” Rodriguez said. “But, here’s some good news. The Yankees have won four games in a row nine times this year. And they’ve done it once in the postseason, but you can’t think that big. You gotta really break it down to let’s win tonight.

“You have a good matchup tonight because they have the (Dodgers) bullpen versus (Luis) Gil. And then tomorrow night (if possible), you have the best pitcher on the plant in Gerrit Cole. So, start with one, and then get this thing back to L.A.”

The offensive struggles have been noticeable.

Aaron Judge, the likely American League MVP, is 1-for-12 with a walk in the series.

Rodriguez has been in Judge’s shoes in the past, with struggles in the biggest moments of his career. He expressed his concerns about Judge.

“Look, Aaron Judge has had an incredible past two seasons,” he added. “And it’s ironic, you’ve seen (Giancarlo) Stanton struggle in the season and he’s been Superman in the playoffs. And Aaron’s been opposite. I’ve been where he’s at, and I really feel bad for him because you couldn’t have a better guy.

“My concern is this – when it goes from physical to mental, that’s a real concern because that could stay for a minute. Physicality, it’s just like golf. You hit a ball on the drive right in the middle of the fairway, you feel pretty good. But Aaron, I feel like he’s pressing a little bit. He’s pulling off the ball. And when you read body language, it screams like a bit of discomfort.”

The Yankees will look to get back in the win column.

