Alex Rodriguez has ‘no’ aspirations to go into an MLB front office

Alex Rodriguez could probably have any job he wants in baseball, but he’s OK without one.

His knowledge of the game is unmatched, and that’s been the case since he was the first overall pick in 1993. Had he not taken performance-enhancing drugs, he’d be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Rodriguez has said he doesn’t want to manage, which is understandable because it’s a thankless job where he’d have to give just as much effort, if not more, than he would have in his playing days for a salary that’d be a fraction of what he made in his playing career.

But he has plenty of endeavors outside baseball. He’s been on “Shark Tank,” and most recently he kicked off his new podcast, “The Deal,” with Bloomberg correspondent Jason Kelly.

“It’s been awesome. We had some unbelievable guests. It’s really about unlocking a lot of these stories, the good, the bad and the ugly. Our guests have been through a lot of ups, but they’ve also had some tremendous challenges,” Rodriguez said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “And what we want to do with our viewers and listeners is provide them with real nuggets, vignettes that can inspire them, educate them and motivate them to become even better entrepreneurs themselves.”

Rodriguez said that after playing, he always wanted to own a team, but that route didn’t quite go as he’d envisioned.

Rodriguez was part of the ownership group, along with Mark Lore, that tried to buy the New York Mets in 2020; they came second to Steve Cohen.

But the duo jumped at the opportunity for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, who are in their first Western Conference Finals in 20 years.

“One of my goals early on in my early years, even as a 10-year-old, I had my dream of the two B’s: baseball and business,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like I tackled baseball, and that chapter’s behind me now. I have the great fortune to talk about it at the big events, and my goal was to always own a team.”

“While I have to admit I never thought about a basketball team … the opportunity with the Minnesota Timberwolves came up, we jumped on it, and we’ve been thrilled. We’ve been involved for three years, and the team is doing pretty well.”

So, while his baseball prowess stands out among everybody else, Rodriguez is just fine not being in an MLB front office.

In fact, when asked if he had any aspirations to be in an MLB front office, he was blunt: “No.”

“I certainly don’t have any ambitions to do anything in baseball besides what I do with FOX. …” he said. “There’s a handful of owners that reach out all the time, and I consult quietly and help them out with some of their big decisions and hires. But I do them just because I’ve been friends with them for over two decades. But I do that quietly on the side, and that’s kind of enough to keep me busy.”

“The Timberwolves are my main focus now, and we’re excited to continue to build on what we’ve built on the last three years, and it’s been fun so far.”

