Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins Olympic gold medal by unanimous decision

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram division at the 2024 Paris Olympics Friday, defeating the reigning welterweight world champion, Yang Liu of China.

Khelif was awarded the top spot on the podium after winning the three-round bout by unanimous decision.

Khelif took the first round on all five cards, appearing to win the judges over in the final moments with a combination of punches. Despite a slow start from both boxers in the first round, Khelif came out swinging and had Yang on the ropes almost immediately.

Yang responded with the same energy, but Khelif took the second round in a similar fashion. A shot at the gold medal appeared to slip away from Yang in the third, and Khelif eventually secured a gold medal for Algeria.

Khelif has faced scrutiny over a gender eligibility controversy that began with a disqualification at the 2023 International Boxing Association World Championships, the same tournament where Yang was crowned champion.

The IBA’s president said at the time that Khelif and Taiwanese Olympic boxer Lin Yu-ting, who will also fight in a gold medal match on Saturday, were disqualified after they were found to have “XY chromosomes.”

But Khelif and the International Olympic Committee have maintained that the Algerian Olympian is eligible to compete.

The IOC put out a statement Aug. 1 clarifying that all boxers competing in the women’s events “comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).

“As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport,” the statement continued.

Khelif did not lose a round on any scorecards in Paris, according to The Associated Press.

After defeating Italy’s Angela Carin in just 46 seconds, Khelif defeated Hungarian Luca Anna Hamori via unanimous decision in the quarterfinals and did the same against Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng Tuesday to advance to the gold medal match.

Khelif’s gold medal is Algeria’s first in women’s boxing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

